Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

KRP stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

