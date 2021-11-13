KeyCorp Increases Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $31.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of STER opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $19,567,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $18,172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $17,467,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

