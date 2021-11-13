KeyCorp Comments on Amplitude Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amplitude in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

AMPL opened at $73.86 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,321,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

