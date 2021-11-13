KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OncoCyte in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

OCX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 50.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

