Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.09. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €52.55 ($61.82) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

