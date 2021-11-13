KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

KMPH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 313,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,195. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

