Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $15.03 on Friday. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

