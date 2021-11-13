K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNT shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.