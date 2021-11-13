K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.
Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
