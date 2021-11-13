Julia M. Laulis Sells 327 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,807.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,841.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,866.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

