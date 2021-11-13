JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,489 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MCBS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 41.26%. On average, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

