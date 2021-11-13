JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ITV has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

