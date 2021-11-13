JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GBL opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 28.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 2.61%.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

