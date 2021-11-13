JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,560 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Pharvaris worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHVS. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $23,811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PHVS opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

