JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $272.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.67. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.