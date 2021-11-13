JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $89,268,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $27,890,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.