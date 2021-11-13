JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

