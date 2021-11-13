JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

