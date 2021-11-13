JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €158.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.61 ($168.95).

Shares of LEG opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €126.40. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

