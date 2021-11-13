Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $445.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.