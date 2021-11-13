Joseph L. Garrett Sells 780 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PPBI opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 143,983 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

