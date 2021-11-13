Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,710.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,968.67.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders bought a total of 39 shares of company stock worth $108,519 in the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

