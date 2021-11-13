JMP Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NXTC opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

