Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 50,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

