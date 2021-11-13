Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 50,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several research firms have commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

