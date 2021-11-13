Jefferies Group LLC Sells 36,291 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 105,537.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,526. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.