Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 5,093.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,853,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.77 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

POW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

