Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $388.02 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

