Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ecolab by 51.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 233.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 99,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,412 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $235.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.