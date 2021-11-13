Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nomad Foods Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nomad Foods in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

