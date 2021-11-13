Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.33 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

