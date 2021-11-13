James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for James River Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

