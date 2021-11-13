James Barham Sells 49,441 Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £134,973.93 ($176,344.30).

Shares of River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £240.98 million and a P/E ratio of 28.78. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

