Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 144.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

