J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.