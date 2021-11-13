IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 2,201,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of IZEA Worldwide worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.