IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ISEE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 964,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $3,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

