ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Thursday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 88.24 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.47.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.