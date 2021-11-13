ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 425.50. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 268.25 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

