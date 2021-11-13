iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $42.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

