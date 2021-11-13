iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.09 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 403,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

