iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STAR stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

