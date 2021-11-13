Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $864,048.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

