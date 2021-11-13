iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.