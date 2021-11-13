iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 261,802 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,035,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 938,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.34 and a one year high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.