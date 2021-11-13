iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

