iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $107.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $107.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

