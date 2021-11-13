iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

