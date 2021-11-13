iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

