iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

