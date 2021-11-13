Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

